'All morning for a single trip' 

Commercial drivers bringing goods into Gibraltar say lengthy delays at the Spanish customs post in La Linea are leaving them spending most of their working day in queues, with some complaining they can now complete only one delivery instead of three.

Drivers transporting construction materials, food, fuel and other goods described waiting for hours outside the commercial customs post in Spain before completing formalities, only to be required to rejoin the queue before being allowed to cross into Gibraltar.

While authorities on both sides are working together to address the challenges of a new system of codes and procedures arising from the treaty, the early teething problems have caused significant delays for freight in recent days.

And under the blazing summer sun and scorching heat, those delays have a human face too.

Raul, who was transporting rocks from Manilva, said he had arrived at the customs post at 8am and expected the process to take until around midday.

“All morning for a single journey. Before the treaty, we were able to make three trips into Gibraltar,” he said.

He added that drivers were now leaving much earlier in an attempt to complete at least two trips a day.

“Nowadays, to make two trips, we are leaving the stone quarry at 5am to be here as soon as possible, finish and come back with a second load. It's taken until 7pm. These are 14 hours of work time, most of them waiting here.”

Raul said the delays were affecting all types of deliveries.

Raul added that it was not only contruction materials affected by the delays. "All kinds of goods have the same problem; food, garbage, rocks, absolutely everything."

He said that while the treaty had benefited ordinary travellers, the movement of commercial goods had become more difficult.

“In my opinion, the treaty has solved problems for normal people, but not for the trading of goods through the border. So, I am having a pretty bad time here.”

He also pointed to a lack of space at the customs' facilities.

“Also, there is no room for receiving vehicles, that’s why we are here outside. While other trucks are finishing their paperwork, there isn't enough room for us all to leave our cargos there.”

Raul said that, for now at least, new administrative procedures had increased waiting times.

“The procedures are now managed slower than before. We have now a lot of paperwork, and it takes several hours. When we reach the customs point, the Spanish authorities give us some codes depending on our goods. After that, we can also stay waiting for two more hours on the other side.”

José Antonio, who transports fresh produce from Algeciras to supermarkets in Gibraltar, said he had experienced the system both before and after the treaty arrangements came into force.

“The paperwork takes a long time and meanwhile we must wait here, on the road,” he said.

“After waiting here, we must wait for papers in Spain. Then, for papers in Gibraltar. I think that this is three times slower than before the treaty. 15 days ago, it was faster.”

“They've changed the computers, the computer programmes, I don't know what they've done, but it's slower. But they've screwed it up. They've fixed one thing and broken another.”

Dani, who was transporting building materials from Manilva, also cited a shortage of parking space while paperwork was completed.

“The trucks reach the western promenade almost to Campamento,” he said.

He recalled that some goods previously benefited from a simplified procedure that reduced waiting times and helped prevent congestion.

“With the new system, we are stuck.”

“I expect this will be better organized as the days pass and they do the procedures faster."

"Right now, this is not feasible.”

David, who transports rebar from La Linea, said the current situation was the worst he had experienced in years.

“This is the worst moment for many years, at least in my opinion. This is not working,” he said.

Manuel, who was carrying paint from Palmones, added: “My average this week is three hours of waiting here, and two for the paperwork inside.”

Carlos, transporting 35,000 litres of fuel from San Roque, said the delays were affecting both operations and earnings.

“I've been stuck here since 8.15am... without knowing when I'll be able to enter."

“Apart from other things, in the long term I will lose money, because I only can do one journey.”