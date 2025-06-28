PSA Gibraltar Open 2025 Day 4 Report

Day 4 ushered in the semi finals – first on court in the Women’s draw was Amelie Haworth (ENG) and Chloe Foster (WAL). Seeded 8 and 9, the audience was hoping for a tight game. After a slightly slow start, Haworth built a 7-3 lead and won the first game 11-4. Tight controlled squash saw Haworth take point after point in the second game, only dropping a single point when 10-0 up. A more positive start by Foster in the third saw the players exchange points to 4-4 but the more precise hitting of Haworth gave her a match ball 10-5, converting it to book her slot in the final.

Second on court was number one seed in the Men’s draw Brice Nicolas (FRA) facing compatriot Maceo Levy. With Nicolas having won their last game 3-0, Levy needed to come out of the blocks strongly. And did, taking the first seven points. Nicolas recovered to 8-6 down, but Levy took the final three points to win the first game. The second game saw Levy take a lead again but Nicolas was quicker to respond and took the lead in a game for the first time in the match 5-4. Keeping up the momentum, Nicolas took the next 6 points to level the game 1-1. Nicolas built a lead in the third, taking a 5-2 lead with a monstrously long and punishing rally. Perhaps tellingly the next 5 points came quicker, Nicolas forcing errors out of Levy. Nicolas closing the game out 11-3. Levy started the fourth stronger keeping a 2 point lead through to 8-6, whilst Nicolas drew back to 8-8, it was Levy that got the first game ball at 10-8 only for Nicolas to force a tie break. Levy taking the tie break and the fourth game. The players traded points throughout the fifth, Nicolas eventually pulling ahead to 10-6 converting the match ball at the second attempt to progress to the final

The third game saw South African Hayley Ward come out strong, taking just 5 minutes to win the first game against Kara Lincou of France. The second game followed a similar pattern with Ward dominating the play, taking the game 11-6. Lincou had more success in the third drawing mistakes from the number 1 seed but Ward was too strong and took the third 11-5.

The final game was between tournament regular Robert Downer (ENG) against Canadian Karim Aguib. Aguib already had taken out the second seed Taylor so was hopeful of taking out another higher seed. In a cagey first game, neither player could hold a consistent lead, at 9-9 Downer took the important next two points to claim the first game. The second game, started in a similar fashion with the players exchanging points until 4-4. Aguib then took all of the remaining points forcing Downer into several errors to level the match. The third and fourth both followed similar patterns with Aguib taking all the points after the first nine, the younger player tiring out the more experienced Downer.