Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

PSOE reaffirms treaty pledge in electoral manifesto, as Vox adopts hard line

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
7th July 2023

Spain’s PSOE said in its electoral manifesto that it remained committed to reaching an agreement to create “a zone of shared prosperity” between Gibraltar and Campo de Gibraltar, as long as it respected Spain’s legal position on the Rock’s sovereignty. The pledge ahead of the country’s July 23 general election was set out in an...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

With OS35 out of the sea, final cleaning before trip to scrapyard

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Local News

Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Local News

Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Helping students feel purposeful may boost GCSE maths grades, research suggests

6th July 2023

UK/Spain News
Ruiz Boix says PP is ‘sowing discord’ on Gibraltar

5th July 2023

UK/Spain News
UK architects sign landmark climate pledge with Commonwealth countries

5th July 2023

UK/Spain News
PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

4th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023