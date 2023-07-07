PSOE reaffirms treaty pledge in electoral manifesto, as Vox adopts hard line
Spain’s PSOE said in its electoral manifesto that it remained committed to reaching an agreement to create “a zone of shared prosperity” between Gibraltar and Campo de Gibraltar, as long as it respected Spain’s legal position on the Rock’s sovereignty. The pledge ahead of the country’s July 23 general election was set out in an...
