Public and personal safety training for RGP recruits

Pressure points, handcuffing and unarmed defence techniques.

Those are just some of the skills new police officers are learning this week during a seven-day intensive course.

The College of Policing-approved training is being taught by RGP instructors PC Culross, PS Cunningham and PC Looseley.

Other subjects being taught on the course are take downs, conflict management and effective communication.

The police recruits are currently in week 12 of the Training School and will join the RGP’s Response Teams in March.