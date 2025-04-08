Public consultation on school ‘half-days’

The Government of Gibraltar is considering ending the traditional ‘half-days’ or ‘summer hours’ in schools and replacing them with a reduced number of full school days from the start of the next academic year in September.

The proposal would result in slightly shorter school terms, with all days being full school days, following the installation of air conditioning in most schools.

The Department of Education has been considering the change for some time and has previously received representations in favour of the proposal from individuals and groups.

The government has opened a public consultation to allow members of the public to provide their views. Responses should be sent to halfdays@gibraltar.gov.gi by April 25, 2025.