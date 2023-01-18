Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Public encouraged to attend GHA Public Session

By Chronicle Staff
18th January 2023

The GHA Board will host a public session on January 30 at 6.30 pm at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.

Dr David Ballesteros will be delivering a presentation regarding Cancer Services provided by the GHA, after which there will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask appropriate questions.

The GHA Chairman, Prof Ian Cumming and the GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan urged the public to participate.

“We encourage members of the public to attend the GHA Public Session at the end of this month,” they said in a statement.

“This is an important forum for you, our patients, to engage in direct conversation with us on the service that the GHA is providing.”

“It also gives the GHA the opportunity to update you on the latest progress regarding Reset, Restart, Recover strategy, and your feedback is what helps shape the future of the GHA together.”

As in the past, attendees will need to register their attendance and send an email to GHABoard@gha.gi no later than 26th January 2023.

