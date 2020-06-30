Public health advice will guide new date for abortion referendum
The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has confirmed he will discuss and take advice from Public Health officials this week as to when the abortion referendum can be safely rescheduled, which could be as soon as September. Gibraltar’s referendum on abortion was postponed in March against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic. But as infection...
