Public Health announces Mental Health Survey

Public Health Gibraltar, alongside local mental health charities, are conducting a survey to better understand the effects of mental health stigma.

The anonymous survey is aimed at those people who are living with or have had mental health issues in the past.

Public Health Gibraltar said responses will be included with other data to form a long-term anti-stigma mental health campaign for Gibraltar, which will be designed to break down any barriers experienced by those with mental health problems.

Mental health problems range from stress, depression and anxiety all the way to the extreme and acute cases.

To take part in this study, visit the link online: https://forms.office.com/e/vJJgDuAaZn

If unable to access the link contact GibSams by email on info@gibsams.gi; Clubhouse Gibraltar on 200 68426 or admin@clubhousegibraltar.com; or the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society by email on markmontovio@gibtelecom.net or health.promotion@gha.gi.

“Mental health is as important as your physical health,” Public health Gibraltar said.

“Speak to someone if you feel that a problem is affecting you or your family.”