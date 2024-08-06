Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public Health announces Mental Health Survey

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2024

Public Health Gibraltar, alongside local mental health charities, are conducting a survey to better understand the effects of mental health stigma.

The anonymous survey is aimed at those people who are living with or have had mental health issues in the past.

Public Health Gibraltar said responses will be included with other data to form a long-term anti-stigma mental health campaign for Gibraltar, which will be designed to break down any barriers experienced by those with mental health problems.

Mental health problems range from stress, depression and anxiety all the way to the extreme and acute cases.

To take part in this study, visit the link online: https://forms.office.com/e/vJJgDuAaZn

If unable to access the link contact GibSams by email on info@gibsams.gi; Clubhouse Gibraltar on 200 68426 or admin@clubhousegibraltar.com; or the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society by email on markmontovio@gibtelecom.net or health.promotion@gha.gi.

“Mental health is as important as your physical health,” Public health Gibraltar said.

“Speak to someone if you feel that a problem is affecting you or your family.”

Most Read

Local News

Works set for East Side Reclamation

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Property tax measures shows Govt ‘desperate for cash’, GSD says

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

First speakers announced for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

GHA waits for guidance as UK greenlights weight-loss jab to prevent heart attacks and strokes

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
First speakers announced for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024

5th August 2024

Local News
Cars race down airport runway in charity fundraiser

5th August 2024

Local News
For GSD’s Sanchez, parental leave, disability benefits and quality of care are key

5th August 2024

Local News
Property tax measures shows Govt ‘desperate for cash’, GSD says

5th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024