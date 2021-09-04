Public Health declares end to Covid outbreak in Albert Risso block

Gibraltar’s new Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, on Friday declared an end to the outbreak of Covid-19 within Albert Risso elderly residential block.

The last positive case in the building was recorded on August 15 and all those who had contracted the virus have now recovered.

Some measures implemented during this outbreak will be lifted shortly, No.6 Convent Place said, and all residents will be informed accordingly.

Public Health Gibraltar nonetheless reminded all residents to remain alert to the fact that Covid-19 is still present within the community and that everyone must follow public health guidance.

“Those vaccinated will be less likely to be infected and the symptoms will be milder, however, in extreme cases and for particularly vulnerable individuals, severe consequences cannot be excluded,” No.6 said in a statement.

“For this reason, all over 60 or other risk groups, should consider avoiding large groups of people, group outings or any other type of activity that include people coming together especially if inside, as these activities will increase the risk of transmission.”

The following guidance is also strongly recommended:

- Mask wearing.

- Regular hand sanitising.

- Recording details of those attending to assist contact tracing in the case of positive cases.

- Having a symptom checker and advising attendees to report any Covid-19 symptoms to 111 immediately. These include persistent headache; fever, meaning a temperature over 37.8ºC; new cough, be it dry or chesty and producing phlegm; shortness of breath making it difficult to complete a sentence without pausing to breathe; loss of appetite, sense of smell, and/or taste; a sore throat; flu-type symptoms including muscle pains and body aches; allergy-type symptoms such as blocked or runny nose, itchy and hot eyes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all residents and families of Albert Risso House for their compliance and patience during these last few weeks,” said the Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento.

With National Day approaching, the government strongly recommended that everyone take note of the information provided and follow a “sensible and responsible” approach on the day.

Everyone is encouraged to report any concerns regarding Covid-19 non-compliance to the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Further advice on the prevention of Covid-19 is available on the Public Health Gibraltar website at covid.gi

Covid cases remain stable at 80

Five new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Friday, with all five cases pertaining to vaccinated individuals in the community.

For the second day in a row, the number of active cases remains at 80 after there were seven recoveries overnight.

There are 73 residents and seven visitors among the active cases, and an additional 192 people self-isolating.

Of the five new cases, two were in close contact of an existing case.

There is one patient with Covid-19 in the Covid Critical Care Unit in St Bernard’s Hospital, but the Covid ward and ERS have zero cases.

There are currently 43 residents and four visitors who are carrying the Delta variant strain of the virus, with 33 results still pending.