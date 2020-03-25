Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public Health issues warning after third of virus cases found within GHA

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2020

Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, has shared concerns of coronavirus “spreading wild” in the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Dr Bhatti shared his concerns in an internal memo after five of the 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases were found to be healthcare workers.

The memo was leaked to GBC, which reported Dr Bhatti’s concern about the “high” risk of institutional spread of coronavirus in the hospital.

Dr Bhatti had said a “significant number of cases of staff sickness which are probable cases have also been documented via 111 [the Covid-19 medical phoneline].”

Of the 15 confirmed cases, a total of five have recovered, with the Gibraltar Government advising people to limit contact and wash hands regularly.

Dr Bhatti also advised GHA staff that deep cleaning is a key foundation of their work and turning up for work with a fever, or a sniffle, or a cough would let everyone else down.

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Picardo announces 'total social lockdown' from Tuesday

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD supports Covid-19 economic measures

25th March 2020

Local News
Business organisations welcome Govt economic lifeline in virus crisis

25th March 2020

Local News
82 test results pending, as Govt unveils newest virus statistics

25th March 2020

Local News
Government moves to ‘shield’ businesses and workers, warns against abuse

24th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020