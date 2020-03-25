Public Health issues warning after third of virus cases found within GHA

Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, has shared concerns of coronavirus “spreading wild” in the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Dr Bhatti shared his concerns in an internal memo after five of the 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases were found to be healthcare workers.

The memo was leaked to GBC, which reported Dr Bhatti’s concern about the “high” risk of institutional spread of coronavirus in the hospital.

Dr Bhatti had said a “significant number of cases of staff sickness which are probable cases have also been documented via 111 [the Covid-19 medical phoneline].”

Of the 15 confirmed cases, a total of five have recovered, with the Gibraltar Government advising people to limit contact and wash hands regularly.

Dr Bhatti also advised GHA staff that deep cleaning is a key foundation of their work and turning up for work with a fever, or a sniffle, or a cough would let everyone else down.