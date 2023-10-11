Public Health launches ‘Stoptober’ campaign

Public Health Gibraltar is launching its annual ‘Stoptober’ smoking cessation campaign to encourage individuals to quit smoking and improve their health.

This year's campaign emphasises the importance of seeking support and highlights the GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic as a valuable resource for those looking to kick the habit.

The GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic is available to provide support and guidance to individuals who are ready to quit smoking.

“It is alarming to note that 95% of lung cancer cases in Gibraltar have a current or previous history of smoking,” GHA Consultant Oncologist, Dr Cristina Lopez Escola, said.

“This statistic serves as a stark reminder of the harmful effects of smoking on our health, particularly the risk of developing lung cancer.”

“Stopping smoking is the best way to reduce this risk and significantly improve overall health.”

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said that according to the UK’s National Health Service, individuals are three times more likely to successfully quit smoking when they receive support.

“The GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic offers a range of evidence-based interventions tailored to each individual's needs,” Dr Carter said.

“Quitting smoking at any stage can lead to immediate health benefits and significantly reduce the risk of developing smoking-related diseases, such as lung cancer, heart disease, and chronic respiratory conditions.”

Anyone interested in quitting smoking should reach out to the GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic at 200 52441.