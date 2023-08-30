Public open days at new schools

Members of the public are being invited to view the three new schools next week, namely St Mary’s Lower Primary, Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary.

The visits to the new schools will be as follows: St Mary’s Lower Primary on Monday September 4, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm; Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary on Tuesday September 5, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm; and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary on Wednesday September 6, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The Government has invested well over £100 million in rebuilding our schools since we came into office in 2011.”

“I am delighted to be able to inaugurate the latest editions to our new schools next week and invite the public to attend our public viewings of the new schools to see for themselves how their money has been spent.”