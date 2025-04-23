Public reminded to use formal GHA complaints channels

The Ministry for Health and Care has reminded the public to submit official complaints relating to the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) through the designated channels, following the relocation of the GHA Complaints Office to the Ministry in December 2023.

The move was led by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, with the aim of establishing a more transparent and robust complaints process.

By placing the Complaints Office within the Ministry, the Government says it is now better equipped to oversee GHA-related issues and ensure that all formal complaints are investigated thoroughly and fairly.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit formal complaints either by email to complaints@gha.gi or by post to:

GHA Complaints Department

Ministry for Health, Care and Business

Suite 971 Europort

Gibraltar

GX11 1AA

The Ministry noted that while social media is useful for public discussion, it is not considered an official complaints mechanism. Only formal submissions allow for proper logging, investigation and follow-up.

The GHA’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) will continue to provide support and respond to informal queries from patients and their families.

“I was keen from the very beginning to reform the GHA’s complaints process. Moving the Complaints Office to my Ministry was important in achieving this,” said Ms Arias Vasquez.

“It is crucial that we hear directly from patients so that we can understand what is not working and take the necessary steps to fix it.”

“I would encourage anyone with a formal complaint to get in touch with the GHA Complaints Department at my Ministry.”