Public sector pay claim key for all workers, Unite says

Unite the Union has highlighted the importance of the public sector pay claim not just for public workers but to help improve employment rights, terms and conditions in the private sector too.

The union’s message came ahead of its annual May Day rally, which will take place on Thursday from 11am to 3pm at Campion Park with a range of union speakers and entertainment.

Speakers will address issues impacting workers across both the public and private sectors including pay, equalities, poor employment practices and statutory rights.

“It is again a privilege to celebrate International Workers’ Day on the day it was intended, a public holiday on May Day that was long campaigned for by Unite,” said Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar.

“The union is delighted that this important day in the calendar of workers continues to be recognised as a public holiday which many of our members and their families are able to enjoy.”

“Working people continue to be the heartbeat of the Gibraltar economy, whether in the public or private sectors, so it is right to reflect positively on the massive contributions of Unite members and workers in general to the delivery of services and economic prosperity.”

“A key factor in the improvement of terms and conditions and employment rights across the public and private sectors will be the delivery of the Unite public sector pay claim.”

“The claim submitted by Unite earlier this year sought not only to address the issues of real-terms losses in pay and pay parity on entry salaries with the UK in the public sector, but also tackles key issues in the private sector.”

“The pay claim seeks not only significant improvements in the minimum wage, but the long, overdue establishment of the Gibraltar Living Wage which will provide a focus to drive wage growth in the private sector.”

Mr Davies said another key element of the pay claim was to “finally end the ongoing scourge” of zero hours contracts in the public and private sectors.

“These contracts breed job insecurity and place the balance of power in the employment relationship squarely with the employer,” he said.

“That balance has to be redressed.”

Mr Davies said Unite was focused on delivering progress on this long-standing matter as part of the public sector pay negotiations through the end of spring and into summer.

“May Day 2025 provides the impetus to look forward to a better deal for workers across Gibraltar, whilst celebrating the on-going contributions of working people here and around the world,” he added.

In addition to speakers at the rally, there will be entertainment in the form of a DJ, a bouncy castle and party bags for children, plus Unite freebies for members and attendees.