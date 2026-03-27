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Fri 27th Mar, 2026

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Public service awards recognise excellence and innovation

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2026

The 2026 Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards were held yesterday, marking the fourth year of the initiative recognising dedication, professionalism and innovation across Gibraltar’s public service.

This year’s Project Achievement Award was won by the Freedom Programme and Phoenix Project for its work supporting survivors and perpetrators of domestic abuse through structured programmes.

The Education, Skills and Work Reintegration Programme was named runner-up for its work at His Majesty’s Prison Windmill Hill, supporting rehabilitation and reintegration through education and training.

The new Kinetic Award was presented to Dr Nishant Joshi for a proposal for an artificial intelligence system for repeat prescriptions aimed at improving efficiency and patient care within the Gibraltar Health Authority.

In the Team Award category, the Care Agency was named winner for establishing a new domiciliary care provider in less than 30 days following the termination of an existing contract.

The Advancing Data Confidentiality and Cyber Security Standards Team was runner-up for its work to strengthen cyber resilience across the public service.

The Rising Star Award was won by Aline Banda of the Department of Social Security, with Lisa Duarte of the Department of Personnel and Development named runner-up.


The Charles Collinson for Leadership Award was won by Nadine Mena of the Department of Personnel and Development, with Kyle Banda of the Treasury Department named runner-up.

Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said: ““These awards have become a meaningful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the quality, commitment and professionalism that exists across the entire public service. We are one public service, and our ability to succeed depends on collaboration, adaptability and a shared sense of purpose.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I’m very proud of the fact that I’m going to leave behind a stronger public sector, a younger public sector, a more connected public sector and a public sector that is fit for purpose and is ready for the great leap forward Gibraltar is about to take.”

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