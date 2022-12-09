Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Dec, 2022

‘Punch a Prize’ for GBC Open Day

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2022

Tickets for the GBC Open Day ‘Punch a Prize’ are on sale with six lucky winners to be called live during the TV show on Thursday, December 15.

The winners will all be guaranteed one of the prizes: £400 MH Bland travel voucher, weekend for two at the Sunborn, £250 Trends voucher, £350 Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner by TCA, £100 Eroski shopping voucher and tea for eight at Moniques Bistro.

Tickets are available at MH Bland in Market Lane and GBC Reception and cost £2 each.

As GBC prepares for the big day on Thursday, December 15 the community has been busy fundraising and organising various events from Tablita Night to a Santa Dash.

“It’s fantastic to see the love that people have for the Open Day and the great community spirit it generates,” GBC CEO James Neish said.

“We are all very much looking forward to the 15th December.”

He added: “There has been a huge response for the car tickets and I’m sure the Punch A Prize will generate as much interest.”

GBC is also reminding the public that teams can also sign up for the popular Treasure Hunt for £10 per person (teams of between three and five members).

Full details and forms are available online: gbc.gi/treasurehunt

