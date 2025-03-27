Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Pupils explore hands-on learning for British Science Week

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2025

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School celebrated British Science Week with a series of interactive experiments, encouraging pupils to engage with scientific concepts through hands-on learning.

Following this year’s theme, “Change and Adapt,” pupils explored chemical reactions and environmental changes, fostering curiosity and critical thinking.

The school’s Science Lead, Mrs Chichon, highlighted the value of early scientific engagement: “It has been fantastic to see our pupils so engaged in scientific inquiry throughout the week.”

“Hands-on activities like these are crucial in developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills while making learning fun and exciting.”

“Encouraging curiosity and discovery at a young age lays the foundation for future scientific exploration and innovation.”

