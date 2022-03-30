Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Queen and senior royals gather together in moving remembrance of Philip

By Press Association
30th March 2022

By Laura Elston, Tony Jones and Catherine Wylie, PA

The Queen has rallied to join close family, friends, foreign royals and hundreds of charity workers in remembrance of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh at a poignant memorial service.

Front and centre of the high profile occasion was the Duke of York, despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The monarch held onto Andrew’s elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

They entered via Poets Corner – a shorter route for the Queen’s comfort – in a small procession.

The monarch’s state limousine had arrived at Poets’ Yard entrance with Andrew sat beside her after they travelled from Windsor together.

Inside the abbey, they walked at a slow but steady pace, both looking ahead, and at the end of the aisle they separated – with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right.

As the service began, the Prince of Wales leaned over to the Queen and spoke to her briefly.

The Queen delved into her black Launer handbag for her glasses.

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had a front row seat, sitting next to his brother the Earl of Wessex and across the aisle from his other siblings.

Among those attending were Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather – the first time they have attended a major public church service.

Some 1,800 people packed the gothic church – in marked contrast to Philip’s funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, with the Queen sat alone, masked in mourning.

The monarch, 95, had been determined to make the appearance at the deeply personal and significant occasion on Tuesday in honour of her “strength and stay” Philip – with her attendance only confirmed the same morning.

Tuesday’s service is the Queen’s first major official engagement outside one of her homes for nearly six months, since she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the Welsh Senedd on October 14.

Most Read

Local News

GHA and Govt react furiously to ‘woefully inaccurate’ statement from Unite’s General Secretary

Tue 29th Mar, 2022

Features

Ukrainian family finds safety with a view of the Bay of Gibraltar

Mon 28th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt clears way for sale of lateral flow tests

Tue 29th Mar, 2022

Features

From G1 to polar bear plates, teenager’s collection has global dimension

Mon 28th Mar, 2022

Local News

Top British competition pushes Gibraltarian chef to excel, but national final proves elusive

Mon 28th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Truss accuses Putin’s forces of ‘abhorrent tactic’ of abducting civilians

28th March 2022

UK/Spain News
Ex-King of Spain to face High Court claim over harassment allegations

25th March 2022

UK/Spain News
Sunak offers tax cuts but living standards set for biggest fall in 66 years

23rd March 2022

UK/Spain News
EasyJet becomes latest airline to relax mask rules

22nd March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022