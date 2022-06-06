Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Exhibition launches this week

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
6th June 2022

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Exhibition held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates Square will be open to the public as from tomorrow. Government Archivist, Anthony Pitaluga, alongside his small team at Gibraltar National Archives have worked for months to curate this exhibition remembering the Queen, her life and her 1954 visit to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

OBEs for Kishin Alwani and Greg Butcher in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Local News

New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district

Fri 27th May, 2022

Features

The bank holiday weekend Jubilee events

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Local News

GHA confirms first case of monkeypox in Gibraltar

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The Greatest Hits in Poetry 1343 to 1743

6th June 2022

Brexit
PP’s Moreno highlights need for ‘common sense’ Gib treaty that guarantees ‘cooperation and collaboration’

3rd June 2022

Sports
Two late goals added to Gibraltar’s misery as they were defeated 4-0 by Georgia

2nd June 2022

Sports
Birmingham 2022 Queens Baton Relay in Gibraltar in images

1st June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022