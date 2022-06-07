Queen thanks Gibraltar for its ‘allegiance and loyalty’ over decades

The Queen has thanked Gibraltarians for their “allegiance and loyalty” and reaffirmed the Rock’s close ties to the Crown.

In a message to the people of Gibraltar, Queen Elizabeth II said she had watched Gibraltar prosper over decades since her only visit to the Rock in 1954.

The message was published on the Royal family’s social media accounts as Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son and the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, landed in Gibraltar at the start of a three-day Royal visit.

The couple were warmly welcomed as they arrived at The Convent after visiting the Nautilus Project.

Earlier, they were greeted on the runway by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Prince Edward also took a Royal salute from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

“Over the years, I have watched Gibraltar prosper as a multi-cultural and multi-faith community, proud of its rich history while dynamic and forward looking,” the Queen wrote in the message.

“In my Platinum Jubilee year, I am delighted that my son and daughter-in-law have the opportunity to visit Gibraltar again, and I am pleased that they will represent me at my Birthday Parade in Casemates Square, taking the salute of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to whom Prince Edward presented new colours at Windsor earlier this year.”

“I am grateful for your continued allegiance and loyalty, and I am pleased to reaffirm the close ties that have existed for so long between the Crown and the people of Gibraltar.”

“My thoughts and prayers will remain with you for your future happiness and prosperity.”