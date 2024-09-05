Queen's Gate development outline planning permission approved
The outline planning application for mixed used development called ‘Queen’s Gate’, located at 1-3 Boyd Street and 3 Rosia Road, was approved during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission [DPC], with eight members in favour, two abstaining and none against. The Queen’s Gate development by QCD Limited aims to create a landmark building...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here