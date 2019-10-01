Queen's speech date of October 14 has 'fallen away' - Downing Street

By Catherine Wylie, PA

The Queen's Speech will not take place on October 14 as originally planned unless there is a decision to prorogue Parliament, Downing Street said.

The Supreme Court ruled that Parliament was not prorogued, and a Queen's Speech cannot take place without prorogation.

A Number 10 spokesman said the Government is "looking at the precise implications" of the Supreme Court judgment.

The Government had insisted that prorogation was necessary to start afresh with new legislation from what is effectively a brand-new administration.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to bring forward an "ambitious domestic agenda" which he believed required a Queen's Speech.

The session had originally come to an end in the early hours of Tuesday September 10, when Parliament was thought to have been prorogued - or suspended - until October 14.

But as the Supreme Court ruled the prorogation unlawful, it means the session did not technically end at all.

Asked if the Queen's Speech will still take place on October 14, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said: "Because Parliament was not prorogued as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling, you can't have a Queen's Speech without a prorogation, so that date has in effect fallen away."

He added: "That date, as was originally set out, required prorogation to take place. The Supreme Court's judgment was that Parliament hadn't been prorogued so therefore it drops away."

The spokesman added: "It could only happen in the event that a decision was taken to prorogue Parliament and that's not where we are currently."

It is understood the Government is looking at whether or not there will be a prorogation and then a date for a Queen's Speech would be decided at that point.