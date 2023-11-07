Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road
An outline planning application for a new residential development on Europa Road has been filed with the Town Planner. The development will extend along Europa Road, at the junction with Eliott’s Way and Boyd’s Street, opposite the former Queen’s Cinema. On the site presently are three single dwelling plots, which will need to be demolished....
