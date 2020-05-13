Queue Wisely estimate possible carbon emission reductions

Queue Wisely, an app which logs frontier queue waiting times, has estimated Gibraltar could cut its frontier queue carbon footprint by half with their algorithm.

With over 14,000 people crossing the frontier each day in peak times many cars are left idling while waiting in the queue.

The apps creators estimate if the frontier queue was just one hour long, that would mean each car would be producing 1100 grams of CO2 per mile.

“Times that by say 500 cars you have a serious problem,” said Queue Wisely in a statement.

Queue Wisely hope to work with the Gibraltar Government to reduce waiting times and therefore reduce carbon emissions.

“Now if you simply pushed the data from the frontier hotline into Queue Wisely live algorithm our prediction model would allow users to set a notification for a less heavy queue time.”

“If the queue was then only 30 minutes your CO2 emission becomes only 550g/mi. What about 15 minutes 400g/mi.”

“People spend less time in the queue and doing things they want to be doing, becoming more productive and the CO2 footprint is cut between 50 and 60%.”

“The real question is when will the government be able to prioritise the integration, so we can empower the community to make a positive move to save the environment.”

“The Queue Wisely algorithm and predictive models can take care of the rest.”