Quota under review as Bluefin tuna season set to reopen
The Bluefin tuna season will reopen this Saturday but the total quota for this year has almost been filled, according to data from the Department of the Environment. The quota for 2021 was set at 19.81 tonnes but figures for the first half of the season show that local anglers have already caught 18 tonnes...
