Mon 29th Mar, 2021

Local News

Raab ‘categorically’ rules out Gibraltar from UK asylum plans

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
29th March 2021

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has “categorically” dismissed reports that Gibraltar is being considered by the UK as a possible location to process asylum seekers as part of an overhaul of the UK asylum system.

Speaking during a visit to Gibraltar on Monday, Mr Raab said Gibraltar had never been considered as part of controversial plans to send asylum seekers abroad while their applications are processed.

“I can rule that out categorically,” he told reporters.

“It was never something that was being seriously or significantly considered at all.”

Speculation about Gibraltar as a possible location to process people seeking asylum in the UK was first published in The Times and widely reported by the UK media.

But it was immediately dismissed as “groundless” by the Gibraltar Government, which has constitutional responsibility for immigration matters on the Rock.

Later No.6 Convent Place said it had received written assurances from Home Secretary Priti Patel that the reports were “baseless” and that Gibraltar had never been considered in the UK’s proposals.

But Ms Patel had refused to rule Gibraltar out during interviews last week, even when asked specifically about Gibraltar.

Until Monday, despite repeated requests for comment from the Chronicle and other Gibraltar media, the UK Government had not made a public statement on the matter.

