Raab underlines need for ‘progress soon’ on UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar
The New Year’s Eve agreement proposes “a pragmatic and sovereignty neutral” framework for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said this week, adding it was “clearly in the interests of all parties to make progress soon” on negotiations for a treaty. Mr Raab made the statement in a letter to...
