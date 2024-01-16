Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Jan, 2024

Rabbi Shalom Hammer to give talk on suicide

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2024

GibSams has organised an event where Rabbi Shalom Hammer will address mental health charities and the community with a “raw, poignant, and deeply impactful talk” as he shares the story of his daughter Gila’s death by suicide.

Rabbi Hammer has now dedicated his life to raising mental health awareness and suicide prevention through the non-profit organisation Gila’s Way that was founded in his daughter’s memory.

“Through his inspirational talk, Rabbi Hammer will make you laugh, he will make you cry but most importantly he will make you think, as he explains how feelings of loss and devastation can be channelled into saving lives,” said a statement from GibSams.

Rabbi Hammer’s talk is on Thursday, January 18 at the John Macintosh Hall at 3pm.

“Due to the high demand and limited availability for this event, pre-registration is essential,” GibSams added.

