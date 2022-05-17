Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th May, 2022

'Race to the Sun' challenge begins

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
17th May 2022

Cyclists set off on a five-day 487-kilometre challenge on Monday morning, which will see them complete a circular ride across Gibraltar and Andalucia.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, waved off a group of cyclists from outside the Convent at 8am on Monday morning.

The 12 amateur cyclists, led by Army veteran Major Ken Hames, are raising vital funds towards Alabaré’s Homes for Veterans in the UK.

Mr Hames is passionate about ensuring veterans get the support they need if they struggle after leaving the Forces.

The Race to the Sun is a five-day event will see the participants cycle between 90 and 120kms each day across Gibraltar and southern Spain.

The 12 riders range in age from their late 20s to mid 60s, some of whom are veterans themselves or who have family who have served, and will be assisted by a small support team and expert assistance from Saddle Skedaddle who are travelling along with them.

On Monday, as they pedalled away from the Rock, they had a fairly flat 40km start with the gradient increasing rapidly as they head through the Parque Natural de la Sierra de Grazalema, and the foot hills of the Sierra de las Nieves around Ronda. The route will include category 1 Tour de France-type ascents and descents, totalling 8,600m over the five days.

Along the way will be visiting places such as Algar and Cortes de la Frontera, completing their epic journey back to Gibraltar on Friday May 20.

Their presence coincides with a visit by a group of veterans from Alabaré to support the restoration and renovation of Lord Airey’s Battery under the guidance of Pete Jackson from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The six veterans range in age from 30 to 86, and many of them have been to Gibraltar during their service, some several times.
Donations can be made online via: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/racetothesun

