Thu 28th Nov, 2024

Radio Gibraltar launches youth takeover: teens invited to host Christmas shows

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2024

Radio Gibraltar invites 13 to 18-year-olds to host their own Christmas radio show, offering training and a chance to gain broadcasting experience, with applications open until December 4.

This year marks the third annual Radio Gibraltar youth takeover, offering young people an opportunity to step into the world of broadcasting.

“Whether you’ve dreamed of being on air or want to try something new, this is your chance to experience the thrill of radio,” said a statement from Radio Gibraltar.

Radio Gibraltar will teach participants everything they need to know, including presenting, producing, and what it takes to put together a show. No previous experience is required, all anyone needs is enthusiasm and a willingness to get involved.

To apply, send a short voice note on WhatsApp to 200 66 200, including your name, age, a bit about yourself, and why you’d love to be on air.

Applications are open now, and the deadline is Wednesday December 4.

“Radio is all about connecting with our community, and we’re excited to hand the microphone to the next generation,” said Radio Gibraltar Presenter Ben Lynch.

“Young people will develop new skills, gain confidence, and have lots of fun along the way.”

“Don’t miss the chance to be part of something special this Christmas.”

“Tune into Radio Gibraltar to hear the voices of Gibraltar’s next generation this Christmas.”

