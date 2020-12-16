Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Radio Gibraltar pulls in donations on GBC Open Day dampened by Covid

The new 'cash pipe' for GBC Open Day outside Broadcasting House. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
16th December 2020

Despite getting off to a slow start, the annual GBC Open Day raised £33,333 through its Radio Gibraltar efforts on Wednesday.

The event had been impacted by Covid-19 as restrictions resulted in the Radio Gibraltar roadshow at the Piazza being cancelled. Instead, the team broadcast live from the studio.

This meant the Open Day has lost donations from passers-by, although it received some traction thanks to a new drive-by cash pipe introduced on the side of Broadcasting House.

Through these difficulties the total for Radio Gibraltar was about £13,000 below last year’s total of £46,000.

“It’s a fantastic amount of money which is the living example of the generosity of the people of Gibraltar even at a time of economic difficulties,” GBC CEO Gerard Teuma said.

“I am very, very pleased with that and I am ever so grateful for everybody for having contributed.”

Mr Teuma said the team have been “trying to make the best of a bad situation” and involve the community as much as possible.

Local businesses have also donated to the Open Day, but in a “smaller way”.

He acknowledged it has been a difficult year for local businesses, many of which were shut for months earlier this year.

Many businesses had also previously donated to the GBC Open Day Covid edition earlier this year and directly to the Gibraltar Governments Covid-19 fund.

Despite this year’s hardships, Mr Teuma thanked all those who have donated and the 80-strong GBC staff, including those in Radio Gibraltar, GBC TV, the newsroom, engineers and admin staff.

Radio Gibraltar gave way to GBC TV, where the fundraising continued as from 7pm.
The first 90 minutes were devoted to the younger members of the community, with Year 12 students providing an array of song and dance.

