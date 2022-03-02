Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RAF Chinook delivers radar equipment

By Chronicle Staff
2nd March 2022

An RAF Chinook is currently delivering radar equipment to the Upper Rock, which is part of a planned upgrade to RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Control system.

As a result, Sir Herbert Miles Road will be shut for 15 minute intervals throughout today, whilst each of the five planned lifts takes place.

It is recommended that road users who can avoid Sir Herbert Miles Road, between Eastern Beach Road and Catalan Bay Road, use an alternative route.

The upgrade to RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Management system is part of an MOD wide £1.5 billion investment in to air traffic management systems, known as Programme Marshall.

The programme includes a £400 million investment in advanced surveillance radars and a wide range of sophisticated equipment such as tower systems, new surveillance and navigation aids and radios.

After guidance from the Director Civil Aviation, the Catalan Bay area is out of bounds to all drone users today.

