Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RAF Gibraltar officer awarded second clasp

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander UK Strategic Command visits British Forces Gibraltar. Pictured with Sqn Ldr Climie getting his 35 yrs service clasp.

By Eyleen Gomez
8th October 2020

In recognition of 35 years’ service, Squadron Leader Andrew Climie was recently awarded a second clasp to his Royal Air Force Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

He was presented with his clasp by General Sir Patrick Sanders, KCB CBE DSO ADC, Commander UK Strategic Command during his visit to the Rock.

Squadron Leader Climie joined the Royal Air Force in 1985 as an Air Radar Technician before commissioning in 2001 as an Engineering Officer (AeroSystems).

He has served at numerous bases across the RAF during his career including at Lynham, Marham, Brize Norton, Leeming and RAF Germany.

Since July 2019 he has served as Officer Commanding Engineering at RAF Gibraltar.

During the socially distanced ceremony, attended by family and colleagues, General Sanders said: “35 years is a fantastic achievement and I wish to thoroughly congratulate Squadron Leader Climie on reaching such an incredible milestone.”

Introduced in 1919 by King George V, The Royal Air Force Long Service and Good Conduct Medal is awarded after 15 years unblemished service to all regular RAF personnel with clasps then further awarded at 25 and 35 years respectively.

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Half-marathon charity challenge has personal meaning for Gibraltar runners

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Forum puts focus on women in the workplace

7th October 2020

Local News
‘Truthful and accurate’ contact details vital to tackle virus

7th October 2020

Local News
Sport, education and commerce on the agenda as Georgian Ambassador visits Rock to open Honorary Consulate

7th October 2020

Local News
Cyber security experts praise Gibraltar’s ‘remarkable’ students

7th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020