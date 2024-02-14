Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RAF Gibraltar's FOD plod

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2024

Several members of RAF Gibraltar and the No.2 Overseas Gibraltar Squadron attended a special Valentine’s Day FOD plod on Wednesday to help clean up the Eastern Beach side of the runway.

In aviation and aerospace, the term foreign object damage refers to any damage to an aircraft attributed to Foreign Object Debris, known as FOD, which is any particle or substance, alien to an aircraft or system which could potentially cause damage to it.

“FOD can be a serious flight safety hazard and generally comprises wind-blown rubbish but can also include tools or shed aircraft components,” said a statement from the MOD.

“Because of this hazard, military establishments are directed to sweep the airfield on a regular basis especially after poor weather.”

“This is especially important here in Gibraltar as the runway is unique in that it is used as a crossing by pedestrians, bicycles, and e-scooters daily.”

“The airfield was not due to have any incoming or departing flights allowing the group enough time to collect and remove several bags of rubbish which included a large quantity of plastics and wet wipes,” the statement added.

RAF Gibraltar’s Corporal Rob Cheshire said: “If you see any FOD whether it is on the runway or on the beach, please pick it up.”

“These FOD Plods continue to act as a reminder of the importance that we all must be aware of anything which could be classed as FOD.”

“Let’s all work together to make Gibraltar’s airfield a safer place to travel to and from,” he added.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

International cooperation leads to eight arrests after two Guardia Civil officers killed in collision with drug launch

Sat 10th Feb, 2024

Local News

HMS Diamond docks in Gibraltar after ‘high threat’ deployment to Red Sea

Sat 10th Feb, 2024

Features

Valentine's Day: Couples celebrate cherished anniversaries

Wed 14th Feb, 2024

Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

Tue 6th Feb, 2024

Local News

New picnic area for Upper Rock

Wed 14th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD files motion on Public Accounts Committee, but Govt will oppose

14th February 2024

Local News
New picnic area for Upper Rock

14th February 2024

Local News
Woman who admitted fraud and money laundering jailed for 20 months

14th February 2024

Local News
Officer receives Chief of Police's commendation for swift intervention on Western Beach

14th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024