RAF Gibraltar's FOD plod

Several members of RAF Gibraltar and the No.2 Overseas Gibraltar Squadron attended a special Valentine’s Day FOD plod on Wednesday to help clean up the Eastern Beach side of the runway.

In aviation and aerospace, the term foreign object damage refers to any damage to an aircraft attributed to Foreign Object Debris, known as FOD, which is any particle or substance, alien to an aircraft or system which could potentially cause damage to it.

“FOD can be a serious flight safety hazard and generally comprises wind-blown rubbish but can also include tools or shed aircraft components,” said a statement from the MOD.

“Because of this hazard, military establishments are directed to sweep the airfield on a regular basis especially after poor weather.”

“This is especially important here in Gibraltar as the runway is unique in that it is used as a crossing by pedestrians, bicycles, and e-scooters daily.”

“The airfield was not due to have any incoming or departing flights allowing the group enough time to collect and remove several bags of rubbish which included a large quantity of plastics and wet wipes,” the statement added.

RAF Gibraltar’s Corporal Rob Cheshire said: “If you see any FOD whether it is on the runway or on the beach, please pick it up.”

“These FOD Plods continue to act as a reminder of the importance that we all must be aware of anything which could be classed as FOD.”

“Let’s all work together to make Gibraltar’s airfield a safer place to travel to and from,” he added.