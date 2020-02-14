RAF Jaguar set to leave Gib after 11 years

After 11 years of guarding RAF Gibraltar, the Jaguar GR1 XX956 aircraft will be dismantled and moved from its location.

Popular with tourists and plane spotters alike, the aircraft has been photographed by those crossing the runway since it was placed in its current location at RAF Gibraltar’s Guard Gate.

But due to the high salt content and dampness in Gibraltar’s atmosphere, it has led to erosion of the aircraft and has now become a hazard to health and flight safety, a spokesperson for the MOD said.

A team from the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron, based at MOD Boscombe Down, will be in Gibraltar next week to carefully dismantle the Jaguar GR1 XX956.

The aircraft will be loaded into containers for its return to the UK.

“Jaguars were fairly regular visitors to Gibraltar so it is appropriate that XX956 has been preserved here at RAF Gibraltar since January 20, 2009,” the MOD said.

But once it leaves Gibraltar, there are plans to replace the Jaguar GR1 XX956 with an “iconic aircraft”, although this will be confirmed by the MOD in due course.

The Jaguar GR1 XX956 was first flown over 40 years ago in September 1975, and it was delivered to the RAF on October 22, 1976.

The aircraft has spent most of its flying career in RAF Germany with 14, 17 and 31 Squadrons.

It was retired to ground instructional duties at No.1 School of Technical Training, RAF Halton in 1988, before moving to RAF Cosford at the No.2 School of Technical Training.