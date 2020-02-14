Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RAF Jaguar set to leave Gib after 11 years

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2020

After 11 years of guarding RAF Gibraltar, the Jaguar GR1 XX956 aircraft will be dismantled and moved from its location.
Popular with tourists and plane spotters alike, the aircraft has been photographed by those crossing the runway since it was placed in its current location at RAF Gibraltar’s Guard Gate.
But due to the high salt content and dampness in Gibraltar’s atmosphere, it has led to erosion of the aircraft and has now become a hazard to health and flight safety, a spokesperson for the MOD said.
A team from the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron, based at MOD Boscombe Down, will be in Gibraltar next week to carefully dismantle the Jaguar GR1 XX956.
The aircraft will be loaded into containers for its return to the UK.
“Jaguars were fairly regular visitors to Gibraltar so it is appropriate that XX956 has been preserved here at RAF Gibraltar since January 20, 2009,” the MOD said.
But once it leaves Gibraltar, there are plans to replace the Jaguar GR1 XX956 with an “iconic aircraft”, although this will be confirmed by the MOD in due course.
The Jaguar GR1 XX956 was first flown over 40 years ago in September 1975, and it was delivered to the RAF on October 22, 1976.
The aircraft has spent most of its flying career in RAF Germany with 14, 17 and 31 Squadrons.
It was retired to ground instructional duties at No.1 School of Technical Training, RAF Halton in 1988, before moving to RAF Cosford at the No.2 School of Technical Training.

Most Read

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

Cocaine 'courier' jailed

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

Ten in ‘self-isolation’ as Govt steps up virus contingency plans

Tue 11th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Features

Procession marks 150th anniversary of apparitions

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

13th February 2020

Local News
Cocaine 'courier' jailed

13th February 2020

Local News
Youth service celebrates World Hijab Day

13th February 2020

Local News
Processionary caterpillar traps laid at Alameda Gardens

13th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020