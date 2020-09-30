Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

RAF supports US fighter jets on training exercise

Joe Giddens

By Press Association
30th September 2020

By Sam Russell, PA

American fighter jets have flown from an RAF air base, supported by UK ground crews, as part of a training exercise.

The three-day Mission Assurance Exercise saw 22 US F-15 warplanes fly 32 missions per day, operating from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and two US air bases in Suffolk – Lakenheath and Mildenhall.

Lieutenant Colonel Jason Heard, chief of plans and programmes with the United States Air Force’s (USAF) 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at Lakenheath, said the exercise aimed to “enhance the wing’s capabilities to conduct and sustain operations at two off-base locations”.

The 12 F-15E Strike Eagles and 10 F-15C Eagles, all stationed at Lakenheath, trained using what USAF calls agile combat employment (ACE) concepts.

These are ways to launch and maintain planes away from main US air bases, using alternative locations.

“Globally, threats and operational environments are evolving rapidly,” said Lt Col Heard.

“The ACE concept is intended to increase the operational capability available to ensure and enhance security and stability across Europe.

“This is not a new concept. However, the threat has evolved. Adversaries can threaten our bases with conventional methods, so we must again adapt how we do business and be prepared to react as required should deterrence fail.”

He said the training exercise was the “first-ever application of the ACE concept with USAF forces operating out of an RAF base during simulated conflict”.

The exercise, running from Tuesday to Thursday, involves flights over the North Sea and approved Ministry Of Defence training areas.

Colonel Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “ACE means fighting on the move, with small units and small footprints.

“Exercising elements of ACE enables US forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.”

RAF Coningsby’s station commander, Group Captain Matt Peterson, said: “I am delighted to welcome our colleagues from the United States Air Force to RAF Coningsby.

“Our two air forces share a long and distinguished history of co-operation, achievement and joint sacrifice.

“For example, in World War Two US airman Lieutenant Carl Joseph Van-Horn sadly died flying from Coningsby on D-Day in 1944.

“The Typhoon squadrons based here train weekly with our colleagues from RAF Lakenheath over the North Sea, deepening our understanding of how our respective forces operate; honing the skills required to operate in coalitions around the world.

“Hosting the Strike Eagles here is part of that ongoing process that further strengthens the already close ties between our stations.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib delegation unharmed after accident en route to Madrid talks

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
People drank more and smoked less in lockdown, research finds

30th September 2020

UK/Spain News
PM spared revolt as Speaker criticises ‘disregard’ for Parliament

30th September 2020

UK/Spain News
UK GDP collapsed nearly 20% in Q2 in historic Covid-19 hit

30th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Kate named as joint president of The Scout Association

29th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020