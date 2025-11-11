Raffle and bake sale fundraiser by Youth Symposium Group raises funds for Tangier

The Gibraltar Youth Service has announced the success of a recent raffle and bake sale fundraiser organised by the Youth Symposium Group, with proceeds going towards purchasing music equipment for residents of the Cheshire Home in Tangier, Morocco.



The initiative follows a visit by the group to the Home in June, during which participants built connections with residents. The Youth Service continues to promote international charity opportunities aimed at encouraging personal development, cultural exchange and community engagement among young people.

The fundraiser gave participants the chance to take on responsibility, work collaboratively and demonstrate community spirit while working towards a shared charitable goal.

The Youth Service extended thanks to the local businesses that donated prizes, as well as the families and supporters who contributed gift vouchers, cakes and other items.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, said: “This type of event is so valuable as it gives young people responsibility and a shared goal. The Youth Symposium is helping to give young people the confidence to have a voice and lead on projects they feel are important.”

“Gibraltar is well known for its charitable support, and the Cheshire Homes is a deserving cause, so I am pleased the Youth Symposium group decided to work on this initiative.”

For more information, contact rebecca.figueras@gibraltar.gov.gior visit www.youth.gi