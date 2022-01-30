Raising awareness on the vegan lifestyle
Local resident Julia Prudzienica turned vegan in August 2020 following an Instagram post her friend shared on animal cruelty. “Before becoming vegan, I think I already had that concern about animal cruelty in industrial farming at the back of my mind but I only properly came to terms with it when I saw an Instagram...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here