Raluca’s quest for colours
By Elena Scialtiel Artist and ‘supermom’ Raluca Piper recently published a second illustrated book that threads her abstract paintings through a charming narrative creating a children’s story with a positive message. After the success of her first modern fairytale, The Corn Princess, published in 2020, Romanian-born Raluca, relocated to Gibraltar ten years ago, is selling...
