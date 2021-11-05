Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Record 853 migrants cross English Channel in small boats in single day

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Pic by Gareth Fuller

By Press Association
5th November 2021

By Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

At least 853 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK on small boats in a single day on Wednesday – a new record for the current crisis.

The Home Office confirmed UK authorities had to rescue or intercept this number of people from 25 incidents.

The arrival tally eclipses the previous daily record of 828 set in August and is the highest number of crossings ever recorded in one day in the current crisis, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

It comes after French authorities said two migrants died this week while attempting the journey and several more were feared to have been lost at sea last week.

More than 21,000 migrants have made the crossing to the UK so far this year, analysis by PA shows. This is more than double the total for the whole of 2020.

In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020 and then pledged in August last year to “make this route unviable”. During this time, the Government has agreed to pay France millions of pounds to increase security on its northern coast.

Campaigners and aid charities have repeatedly called on ministers to overhaul the asylum system in light of the soaring numbers.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said one person was found dead on the beach at Wissant, near Calais, on Thursday morning after the discovery of a boat filled with water.

Two other people, who were found with them suffering from hypothermia, were treated by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Another migrant died attempting the crossing on Wednesday, said French authorities, who had carried out a rescue mission in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais.

It is believed they were unconscious when they were pulled from the water and pronounced dead as rescuers returned to shore, while another person has been reported as missing.

Two men – both Somali nationals – were rescued off the Essex coast near Harwich on October 25 and searches for any possible remaining survivors have now been called off.

Most Read

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
‘One in eight adults already shopping for Christmas’

5th November 2021

UK/Spain News
‘Three-quarters of Britons worried about climate change’

5th November 2021

UK/Spain News
First at-home pill to treat Covid-19 approved in the UK

5th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson left counting the cost of Owen Paterson debacle

5th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021