Red Cross launches appeal for Ukraine

The Gibraltar Red Cross has launched an appeal for donations to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Chair of the Gibraltar Red Cross told the Chronicle the charity is currently appealing for donations which will be sent on to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

“At present we're looking at money only - much quicker to send and allows the Ukrainian Red Cross to buy what they need on the ground,” Mr Davis said.

“We may change later to supply clothing etc, but this is more difficult, as well as slower.”

The possibility of a telephone donation number being set up is being looked into.

“The Red Cross is launching an appeal to help the Ukraine people who are suffering the invasion of their country by Russian forces,” said Mr Davis.

“Many thousands of Ukrainians have fled their homes to escape the fighting, and millions more are still in their homes, either preparing to fight the invaders or simply trying to protect their families.”

“The Red Cross is already active in Ukraine and in the surrounding countries, trying hard to alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the British Red Cross have launched an appeal to help fund the vital assistance which is so essential.”

“The Gibraltar Red Cross as part of the British Red Cross, has also launched an appeal for money and we would like to raise as much as we can as quickly as we can. So please donate as much as you can.”

The British Red Cross said the charity is gravely concerned over the Russian invasion of Ukraine over the past few days.

“People are losing their homes and lives; families are being separated,” the British Red Cross said in a statement.

“Essential services, like water and healthcare, are under threat.”

“The people caught up in this conflict must be supported and protected.”

“Even before recent developments, this eight-year conflict has hit people daily on all levels. It's brought suffering, death, injury and separation from loved ones, as well as the huge mental toll of ongoing violence and insecurity.”

“We fear further escalation will worsen an already appalling humanitarian situation and wreak havoc on more lives.”

The money donated will be spent on food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

“As the security situation allows, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to respond to existing and emerging humanitarian needs,” the British Red Cross said.

“The Red Cross has supported people affected by this conflict for years and this will not stop now."

Donations can be made Gibraltar Red Cross via:

Gibraltar International Bank

Sort Code 60 83 14

Gibraltar Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

A/C 01569002