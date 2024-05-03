Red Cross worldwide flag day

Gibraltar Red Cross is holding its annual Flag Day, on Wednesday May 8, to raise funds for those in the local community in need of mobility equipment and assistance, together with undertaking other charitable initiatives in Gibraltar.

This day in May is the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Flag Day, where monies are raised worldwide across nearly a hundred countries.

The Red Cross Chairperson in Gibraltar, Tim Bristow, said “the funds to be raised are essential to sustaining our local activities. The monies go towards running our small local base, located at The Convent rear courtyard, from where mobility equipment, such as wheelchairs, strollers, zimmer frames and bathroom aids, amongst other mobility apparatus, are made available to the local community, as well as visitors and tourists.”

He also noted that transportation in a Red Cross vehicle is provided week in week out for those with mobility challenges attending essential physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions.

He pointed out that “the Gibraltar branch of the British Red Cross has operated for some 75 years, but it is only with the continuing support and generosity of the people and businesses of Gibraltar, together with that of The Convent and the Government of Gibraltar, that we can continue to do so.”

Lois Soiza, the Gibraltar Red Cross Welfare Officer, commented that, “together with volunteers, I see firsthand the positive benefit that the Red Cross brings to folk who require mobility aids to get around on a temporary or even permanent basis.”

“This is whether in the house, workplace, taking a stroll down Main Street or Ocean Village and even to facilitate travel out of Gibraltar.”

“Over the last three decades we have provided a thousand or so wheelchairs, about 400 walking aids and 800 mobility bathroom devices to local residents, together with visitors to the Rock, for which we encourage donations from users, their family or friends.”

“In addition, the Red Cross undertakes other local charitable activities, including hospital visits where needed and providing several hundred Christmas gifts each year to those in hospital and local residential homes,” she added.

Tim Bristow concluded that it would be really great if the Red Cross Gibraltar raised over £10,000 on its flag day because “Financing and maintaining a wide range of mobility equipment doesn’t come cheap.”

He also made a call for more memberships and volunteers, and stated anyone can get information from the flag day stalls, in person at The Convent Red Cross office; email gibredcross@gibtelecom.net; call us on 20074452 on weekday mornings: or reach out via Gib Red Cross Facebook.

“Apart from our work locally, the Gibraltar branch also raises monies for humanitarian crises worldwide,” added Edgar Lavarello, Treasurer and partner of PwC, who donate accounting services.

“Gibraltar Red Cross, through charitable trusts, businesses and many individual donations, have raised over a half a million pounds over the last couple of years for international crises, in particular Ukraine, the Turkey/Syria and Morocco earthquakes disasters.”

“The Red Cross is impartial and does not take sides in any humanitarian crises or armed conflicts,” he added.