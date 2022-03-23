Refurbished Tower steeped in history is formally opened
The Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, welcomed the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, to the opening ceremony of the refurbished Tower at the Royal Navy Base on Wednesday morning. The Tower’s distinctive uncoursed limestone facades have been a familiar landmark to sailors of the Royal Navy since...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here