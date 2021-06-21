Reggae night celebrates Armed Forces Day
Gibraltar turned out for the first come-back concert in Casemates since lockdown and what a night it was. I joined a swelling crowd around 8.30pm to catch Nathan Payas and Claire Hawkins belting out some classics from Operas and Musicals and they were going down a storm in the evening sun and fresh breeze. Casemates...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here