Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Six Spaniards who tried to help relatives pay a £10,000 fine in cash earlier this week were arrested after they were unable to prove where the money came from.

The arrest took place at Windmill Hill Prison on Tuesday afternoon after the four women and two men tried to pay the £10,000 fine for four family members who had been convicted at the Magistrates' Court earlier that day of importing a 13-metre fast launch into Gibraltar waters.

They were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property in contrary to the Proceeds of Crimes Act, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

But this meant that Manuel Leiva Varo, 23, of Algeciras, and Jose Antonio Rodriguez Roman, 31, Ivan Guillen Duran, 29, and Kevin Gomez Moreno, 30, all from La Linea, were kept in custody as the money meant to pay off their immediate fine had been seized by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The case was brought before the Magistrates’ Court this week when the men’s defence lawyer, Chris Finch, asked for more time to allow his clients to pay their fine, describing the scenario as a “merry go round”.

He said his clients did not have other means to pay the fine, and money that they did have was currently with the police.

"These are not people with a never ending supply of £10,000,” Mr Finch told the court.

Mr Finch asked the court to give his clients until the end of August to pay for the imposed fine as their family members were bailed out until that date.

“We can’t be in a continuous quest where money coming in is seized,” Mr Finch said, adding that the court could not hold the men on remand for an offence that did not carry a jail term.

Additional Stipendiary Magistrate Karl Tonna said the court had imposed a fine that had not been paid, and asked the men to provide witness statements to the court.

But after this was provided to the court, Mr Tonna granted the men time to pay their fine and they were released from jail.

Leiva Varo was given until the end of August to pay his £4,000 fine, and failing that he would have to serve seven months in prison.

Gomez Moreno, Guillen Duran, and Rodriguez Roman were all told they had until the end of August to pay a fine of £2,000 each, and if they default on that payment they would have to spend 26 days in jail.

Meanwhile their family members are currently on police bail, and the RGP said it has launched a full financial investigation to established the origin of the money.