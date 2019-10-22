Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Relay for Life raises ‘record breaking’ £94,000

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2019

The Relay for Life held last month has raised a ‘record-breaking’ £94,430 for Cancer Research UK.

The event organised by the Gibraltar Branch of the charity saw people walk laps of the Victoria Stadium for 24 hours in a bid to raise cash for further research.

Over 1,000 people participate in the relay which included over 81 registered teams.

The sum raised is a record-breaking total for the charity and the funds raised for this one event surpass last year’s annual fundraising total of £85,000.

The charity has fundraised £1.7m over the course of 51 years and has now ramped up their efforts in a bid to reach their £2m target.

Last month some 75 cancer survivors took the ‘lap of honour’ around Victoria Stadium, with one runner completing 30km.

Chairperson Giovi Viñales announced the figure on Facebook, stating the fundraising grand total had “exceeded expectations” and thanked everyone who took part.

“This will certainly go a long way towards achieving our ultimate aim of beating cancer,” Ms Viñales said.

