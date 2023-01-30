Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Relay For Life set for this June

Archive Image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2023

The Relay For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK will return this year, with the event set for June 3 and 4 at the Lathbury Sports Centre.

The Relay will consist of members of different teams walking around the running track over 24 hours.

At least one member from each team must be on the track at any given time throughout the 24 hours of the Relay.

Teams are encouraged to register and enter from all sectors of the community; groups of friends, families, business or work colleagues, sports associations or any other groups who may wish to make up a team and take part. Businesses in particular are also encouraged to enter their staff at this event as it can be a great team building exercise, whilst at the same time raising funds for a worthy cause.

Teams should ideally be comprised of 8 to 15 members. Once registered, teams then go on to organise and undertake their own fund raising activities by whatever methods they wish up to the date of the Relay.

Relay For Life will also be a celebration of cancer survivorship.

Cancer survivors are invited to lead the Relay as guests in the first lap of honour to start off the Relay and later attend a survivors’ reception to commemorate their journey.

Survivors are living proof of the progress and success of research and therefore an important reason why we should continue to support Cancer Research UK.

Volunteers will also be required to help out with the event, particularly on the day of the event, so anyone wanting to assist will be most welcome.

To register your Team or join Relay For Life as a Survivor please go to www.cruk.org/relay

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

After 12th round, optimism but no detail on treaty talks

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Features

Angela Traverso wins Mrs Universe Classic

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Dr Meenal Viz writes book based on her Downing Street protest

30th January 2023

Features
Gib Phd student studies carbon sinks in Doñana wetlands

30th January 2023

Features
Angela Traverso wins Mrs Universe Classic

28th January 2023

Features
‘Subbuteo, Bonsai and Catching the Bad Guys’

27th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023