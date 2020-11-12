Remember the MV Coronia? Then please get in touch.

A vessel that was once based in Gibraltar as a dolphin tour boat is undergoing restoration in Hartlepool and an archivist and historian involved in the project is trying to track down former crew members.

The M. V. Coronia is a Dunkirk Little Ship that was based in Gibraltar from 1985 to 1991.

“We are trying to compile a comprehensive list of all those who crewed or worked on her over her many decades of working the East Coast of England and her six years in Gibraltar,” Richard Banks told the Chronicle.

He has asked for anyone on the Rock who worked or knows someone who worked on the vessel to contact him at dickyf18@googlemail.com

He also asked anyone who has photographs of the vessel during her time in Gibraltar to forward them to him as they will be displayed on board once the restoration is complete.