Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Remember the MV Coronia? Then please get in touch.

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2020

A vessel that was once based in Gibraltar as a dolphin tour boat is undergoing restoration in Hartlepool and an archivist and historian involved in the project is trying to track down former crew members.

The M. V. Coronia is a Dunkirk Little Ship that was based in Gibraltar from 1985 to 1991.

“We are trying to compile a comprehensive list of all those who crewed or worked on her over her many decades of working the East Coast of England and her six years in Gibraltar,” Richard Banks told the Chronicle.

He has asked for anyone on the Rock who worked or knows someone who worked on the vessel to contact him at dickyf18@googlemail.com

He also asked anyone who has photographs of the vessel during her time in Gibraltar to forward them to him as they will be displayed on board once the restoration is complete.

Most Read

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Local News

Government confirms first Covid-19 death in Gibraltar

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A Christmas delivery from Gibraltar to Ghana

12th November 2020

Local News
Buhagiar’s watercolours on show at The Nook

12th November 2020

Local News
Two men arrested on drug charges

12th November 2020

Local News
‘Answer our questions on trees,’ TG tells Cortes

12th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020