Remembering Christine Dobinson, always spreading love
Christine Dobinson was larger than life. Always smiling, always happy and always spreading the love. You knew when Christine was in the room, she was impossible to miss. A powerhouse of local broadcasting she achieved what many broadcasters spend a lifetime striving for – the admiration and love of listeners and viewers. She embodied the...
