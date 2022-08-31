Renovation notice posted on Fortress House

A notice of intention to renovate Fortress House into an art gallery, children’s art centre and restaurant, has been posted outside the old Georgian house.

The notice of planning application has been placed by the developer, Meninas Holdings Ltd.

The property was put up for sale in 2020, prompting the Gibraltar Heritage Trust to state at the time that any redevelopment of the property would need to be sensitive to the building, its heritage and architecture, in complying with the guidelines within the Old Town Guide of the Gibraltar Development Plan and it encourages any interested parties to engage with the Trust as early as possible.

Fortress House was the home of the former Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Robert Boyd, during 1776 and 1777.